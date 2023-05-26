Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Articles

