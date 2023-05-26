Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $90,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

