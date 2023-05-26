Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 245 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $305.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

