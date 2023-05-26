Exos TFP Holdings LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 816.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 261,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 214,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

