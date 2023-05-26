Exos TFP Holdings LLC Sells 772 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,909 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

