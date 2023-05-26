Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

