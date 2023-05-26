Exos TFP Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.