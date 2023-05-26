Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.60–$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.88 million. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.70–$1.50 EPS.

Express Trading Down 3.6 %

EXPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,199. Express has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.