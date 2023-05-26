Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac
In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $772.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $371.52 and a twelve month high of $794.02.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
See Also
