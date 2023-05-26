Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $4.30 Price Target at Citigroup

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.49.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.