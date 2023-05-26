Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $175.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

