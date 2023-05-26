Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $203.00 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $203.00 million and approximately $53.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,879,388 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.