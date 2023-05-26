Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $49.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

