Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:FLDR)

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.223 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS FLDR remained flat at $49.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.