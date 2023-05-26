Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.41. Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,429,000.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad array of global debt securities that exhibit positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. FSBD was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

