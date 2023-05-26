Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:FSYD)

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FSYD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSYD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.67. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724. Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,794,000.

Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable High Yield ETF (FSYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines a multi-factor quantitative screen, fundamental analysis, and ESG rating to select high-yield bonds issued by global corporations that exhibit sustainability practices.

