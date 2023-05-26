Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 403,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

