Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 164240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

