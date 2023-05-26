First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.15. 181,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

