First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,646 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 2,358,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

