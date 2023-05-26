First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,825 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.72. 121,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,322. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $220.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

