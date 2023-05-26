First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
