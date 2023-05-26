First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,706,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,796,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $608.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

