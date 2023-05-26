First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.01. The stock had a trading volume of 194,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,598. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.81 and its 200 day moving average is $294.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

