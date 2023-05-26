First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

