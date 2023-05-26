First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Newell Brands worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 1,544,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,777. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -317.23%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

