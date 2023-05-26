First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.19.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

