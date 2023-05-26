First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 11,631 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. 4,273,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,405. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

