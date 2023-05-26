First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 14,010 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 24,325,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,709,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.