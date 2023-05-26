First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. UBS Group began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.8 %

FIBK opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,000 shares of company stock worth $14,734,022. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,203.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 271,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 251,124 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

