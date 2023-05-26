First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.38 and last traded at $67.96. 216,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 323,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

