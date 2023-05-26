First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.47. 25,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 64,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
