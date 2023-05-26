First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.79. 2,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,065,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at about $724,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.