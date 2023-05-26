First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.79. 2,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
