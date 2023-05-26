First Western Trust Bank Acquires 1,253 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $231.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,012. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

