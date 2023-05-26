First Western Trust Bank Acquires 92 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.44. 319,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,301. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

