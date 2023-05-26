First Western Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $226.91. 150,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,452. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average is $225.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

