First Western Trust Bank Sells 807 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

SSRM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 506,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,889. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

