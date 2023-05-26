Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Purchases $28,000.00 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.