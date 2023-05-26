Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Purchases $28,000.00 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fluent Stock Performance
FLNT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.