Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.