Frontier 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

