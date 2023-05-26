FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $111.56

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.56 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.36). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.38), with a volume of 262,107 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.34 million, a PE ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

In other news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($146,766.17). In related news, insider Gavin Jones acquired 68,181 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($93,282.46). Also, insider David Adams acquired 100,000 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($146,766.17). 15.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

