Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.70

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.02). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 547,201 shares.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.70.
About Funding Circle SME Income Fund
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
