G999 (G999) One Day Volume Reaches $145.81

G999 (G999) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $145.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00053686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

