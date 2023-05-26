Galxe Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $102.91 million and $7.33 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,682,666 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

