Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Blackstone Inc. Sells 47,809,634 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

