Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $19.51 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

