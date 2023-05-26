Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.
NYSE:GCO opened at $19.51 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.93.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
