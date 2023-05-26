Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

