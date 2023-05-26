Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Position Lessened by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Global Indemnity Group worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.