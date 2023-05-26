Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 234.5% in May

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,743,040,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 32,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $33.85.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
