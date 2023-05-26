Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Trading Down 1.1%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 11,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

